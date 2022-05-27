Kohl’s reveals investment and expansion plans for retail stores

US department retailer Kohl’s has revealed extensive plans to expand and boost its retail footprint over the next four years, with strategies revolving around new store openings, remodels and omnichannel capabilities.

As part of its investment, Kohl’s said it will be adding new omnichannel features to many of its locations, bringing convenient services such as in-store pick up, drive-up and Amazon Returns to its customers. Additionally, a self-return offer, which is currently being used in over 100 stores, is expected to roll out into other locations over the next 18 months, further strengthening its omnichannel presence.

Next to this, and the expansion of certain categories like activewear, Kohl’s will also be implementing dedicated discovery zones to inspire curations of cross-category products and brands, including female-owned and private labels.

Kohl’s further announced plans to introduce Sephora into 850 of its locations by 2023, with the beauty retailer to be integrated into the front of its stores.

Over the next four years, the group said it is also set to open about 100 new, smaller format stores, most to be approximately 35,000 square feet, following a pilot run of this concept. The small format will help it gain the flexibility to enter neighbourhoods, providing localised experiences to new markets with targeted assortments.