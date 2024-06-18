Ksubi returns to Australian retail with first flagship store

After cementing its presence in global cities, streetwear brand Ksubi has returned to its home country of Australia to open its first flagship store in the region.

Located in Melbourne, the store itself “signifies the brand’s continued growth”, a press release read, offering a curated selection of Ksubi’s global collections within an “elevated brand experience”.

The opening of the 140 square metre flagship marks a second retail homecoming for Ksubi, the first coming after an administration filing in 2013 which was then ultimately followed by the closure of its only store in the region in 2018.

Ksubi has since found success in other markets, building up a global following with particular emphasis on the US, where it is stocked in the likes of Saks, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.

Now, however, the brand is clearly hoping this internationally tried-and-tested approach – with a renewed focus on denim and notable collaborations – will stick for good.

Ksubi's Melbourne, Australia, flagship store. Credits: Ksubi.

In order to draw in the local consumer, the new location will offer, alongside its regular stock, exclusive in-store items designed in collaboration with Melbourne creatives, including a city T-Shirt created with artist Mayonaize.

The interior of the location is also imperative to this idea, with Azbcreative team having been appointed to design the space, in which silver drapery, floating rails and a retained six-metre concrete wall aim to bring life to Ksubi’s so-called “luxe-rebellion ethos”.

In a release, Ksubi CEO, Craig King, said: “In recent years we have been focused on solidifying our brand internationally – opening stores in Miami, Chicago and on Carnaby Street in London.

“2024 was designated the year to bring the energy and passion that we have fostered overseas back to Oz. There’s no better place to begin that journey than the home of fashion, Melbourne. Lt Bourke St is the first of our permanent flagships in Australia and we are very excited to bring our version of fashion and good times to the precinct.”