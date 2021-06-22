Landsec announces new beauty-themed event

Landsec is to host a new beauty-themed two-day event across six of its destinations, starting later this month, as part of a wider campaign on beauty, cosmetics, and health and wellbeing.

The ‘Be Your Beautiful’ event aims to celebrate “each person’s individual form of beautiful,” explains Landsec and will run across key retail destinations within the portfolio, starting with Buchanan Galleries, Glasgow on June 26.

It will then move to Trinity Leeds, Bluewater Kent, St David’s Cardiff, and Westgate Oxford in the following weeks, culminating at White Rose Leeds on July 31.

Each location will feature a dedicated line-up of giveaways and empowerment experiences across the retail portfolio, emphasising the values of kindness, self-care, and being true to yourself.

Experiences include a giant foot-powered digital scratch card machine that guests can play to be in with a chance of winning hundreds of prizes and an ‘Empowerment Mirror’ featuring designs and slogans from influencer ‘The Label Lady,’ Jemma Solomon.

There will also be unique activations at Westgate, Bluewater, and St David’s, with a beauty amnesty hosted by charity The Hygiene Bank, where shoppers can donate unopened, unused toiletries and beauty products which will then be distributed to good causes in local areas.

Bruce Findlay, managing director, retail at Landsec said in a statement: “This is a fantastic initiative that brings together the power of our brand partners along with our expertise in curating events that provide our guests with an experience that can’t get elsewhere. It’s a win-win for our brand partners, our guests and the community in which we operate.

“Through this type of activation, we’re creating a platform for our brand partners to thrive, and extending the role that our centres play in the lives of our guests”