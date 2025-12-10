Landsec outlets report “record-breaking” Black Friday

Landsec, owner of the UK’s leading retail and hospitality platform, has reported an 8.1 percent year-on-year sales growth across its outlets during Black Friday week, from November 24 to 30.

Its outlets Gunwharf Quays, Braintree Village and Clarks Village generated a combined spend of 16.3 million pounds across Black Friday week, with footfall up 8.6 percent year-on-year, which Landsec states demonstrates the continued strength of in-person retail during key calendar moments.

This builds on a consistently strong performance across Landsec’s outlet portfolio, which reported a record-breaking year in 2024.

Clarks Village Credits: Landsec

Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth saw its biggest-ever sales week, building on last year’s record, with the outlet also recording its highest-ever single-day revenue and footfall up 9.8 percent year-on-year. Braintree Village in Essex enjoyed a record-breaking week, with Saturday seeing its highest single day of footfall since the pandemic, while Clarks Village in Somerset also recorded its highest-ever sales day.

There was also individual store success, with 25 brands achieving record sales weeks at Gunwharf Quays alone, while a further nine brands set new records on Saturday.

Across the outlet portfolio, shoppers spent the most on health and beauty, up 46 percent week-on-week, followed by gifts, cards, toys and books (+43 percent), and accessories (+40 percent).

Bruce Findlay, managing director of retail at Landsec, said in a statement: “This has been another exceptional period for our outlets, building on the momentum created last year and demonstrating the continued strength of the outlet model.

“These landmark sales figures also show the sheer power of in-person retail. Our outlet destinations offer great value, as well as unique food, leisure and experience-led moments that turn a simple shopping trip into a full day out – perfect for spending quality time with family and friends.”