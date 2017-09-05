Lexicon adds more names ahead of opening on Thursday

The Lexicon, Bracknell have added four new retailers ahead of the 240 million pounds transformation launch on Thursday, September 7.

Cath Kidston is set to open a 1,745 square foot unit; tailor Moss Bros a 2,225 square foot unit; Vision Express a 1,745 square foot store and Greggs will open a bakery/food-to-go unit bringing the pre-let or agreed floor area to 93 percent.

“These four new signings demonstrate the continued level of interest that retailers have shown in The Lexicon Bracknell. With just [two days] until opening, we’re delighted to be able to announce such a broad range of leading retailers that have demonstrated confidence in the scheme,” Jessica Berney Head of UK Retail at Schroder Real Estate, commented in a press statement.

The retailers will join Joules, Fat Face, Superdry, Office, Next, H&M, River Island, Timberland amongst many other brands including a new full-line Fenwick, the first to be opened in 14 years in the 580,000 square foot mall.

Berney commented: “We view the Lexicon as the catalyst for future opportunities in a town centre where people want to live, work and spend their leisure time.”The regeneration will provide 3,500 jobs, and bring customers from further afield, helping to transform the area into an enjoyable retail destination.

The Lexicon, Bracknell has been developed by the Bracknell Regeneration Partnership, and is now made up of a million square feet of retail, dining and leisure areas, including the existing Princess Square shopping centre.

Photo courtesy of The Lexicon, Bracknell