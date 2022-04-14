LK Bennett opens new London store as it expands global retail portfolio

British label LK Bennett has unveiled a new boutique in London as part of its continuation of a global retail expansion strategy.

The Hampstead-based boutique aims to feel fresh and contemporary, with minimal design elements created to spotlight the products.

At the location, the brand will showcase its spring/summer 2022 collection, including its new eventwear capsule for Royal Ascot.

The opening closely follows that of LK Bennett’s new London flagship store on New Bond Street, which opened in March.

In a release, LK Bennett CEO, Darren Topp, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new boutique on Hampstead High Street: a location we know many of our London customers already frequent.”

Topp added: “Post-pandemic, we believe in the rejuvenation of bricks-and-mortar stores, alongside growing the digital business, and we continue to look for retail opportunities not just in the UK but around the world.”