Loewe unveil new concept boutique in London, Mayfair

Spanish luxury brand Loewe will open the doors to its new London flagship on Saturday, as it unveils its Casa Loewe concept at its new Mayfair home.

Housed in a three-storey Grade II listed heritage building on New Bond Street, the boutique will open after a full year year of extensive renovations.

Designed by the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, Casa Loewe London follows the design protocol of the recent renovation of its Madrid store. Appointed with a Georgian-style spiral staircase, the boutique has a cylindrical panoramic lift with brass detailing and dedicated pop-up space to exhibit capsule collections and art projects.

The interior features concrete walls, wood panelling, poured concrete floors and curtains made from linen. Integral to the concept is the domestic nature of the furnishings to create a sympathetic context for the diverse art collection that ranges from historical to contemporary and across visual art, craft and design. The idea is evoke the home of a collector, where Loewe’s products are interspersed with words of art, craft and design.

The store is located at New 41-42 Bond Street.

Photo credit Loewe Bond Street store, source: Loewe website