London and UK cities hit by low footfall after increased restrictions

UK retailers suffered from a decline in footfall in September, which was down -34.6 percent in high streets, -31,5 percent in shopping centres and -10.8 percent in retail parks.

The figures, which were released by Springboard today, show the impact greater restrictions on movement impacted retailers and stores.

The greatest impact of the introduction of the compulsory 10pm closure was felt by high streets, which has the majority of hospitality outlets, with footfall moving from -34.3 percent to -39.4 percent in the second half of the month.

Inevitably consumer activity was impacted by the increased government restrictions during the evening – as was the desired policy outcome - with the decline in high street footfall post 8pm of -44.7 percent and -42.1 percent between 5pm and 8pm compared with -30.7 percent between 9am and 5pm. This suggests that for many hospitality operators who are missing their second sitting and therefore losing a significant proportion of turnover, a way forward could be to bring forward dining times and encourage customers to eat earlier.

Retail parks have consistently outperformed high streets and shopping centres, and in September footfall during day time trading hours in retail parks was just 7.3 percent lower than in 2019.

Central London has been the hardest hit.

In September, footfall in regional cities declined by -35.8 percent (from -35 percent in August) and by -56.4 percent in Central London, versus just -24.2 percent in Outer London and -23.5 percent in market towns across the UK.

This is the first conclusive evidence of the importance to local economies of the working population, and suggests that there could be a fundamental long term change in bricks and mortar retailing if working from home becomes an embedded long term trend.

