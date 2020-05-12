London’s West End preparing for reopening

The New West End Company (NWEC), which represents more than 600 retail and leisure businesses across Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street, has issued Covid-secure guidelines for a phased, “safe and sustainable” reopening for shops in London’s West End.

New West End Company, chief executive, Jace Tyrrell said in a statement: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement, the West End is looking forward to a safe and staged reopening of the nation’s high street and surrounding district in the coming period ahead.

“We’ve been working hard with our businesses, the police, Westminster City Council and London authorities on plans to ensure colleagues and customers can return safely as lockdown restrictions gradually lift. Ahead of the return of international travellers, Londoners have the opportunity to rediscover their local high streets and to embrace travelling, shopping and working in different ways.”

The guidelines, created in close collaboration with Transport for London and Westminster City Council, includes help for retailers on cleansing, signage, queuing guides, hygiene, PPE, and security, as well as how public space and transport will be managed as footpaths across Oxford Street, Bond Street and Regent Street will include clear markings to help visitors observe social distancing, while store visitor numbers will be closely managed with clearly marked waiting areas to the left of retailer entrances to avoid long-queues.

Tyrell, added: “Our priority is a safe re-opening of the West End, and we continue to work collaboratively with West End businesses and local authorities to put in place clear operational and logistical plans to get back to work safely. Having acted early to protect public health, it is right that we set an example for the nation’s high streets in helping communities rebuild confidence in spending time together outside.”

New West End Company offers guidelines on a “safe and sustainable” reopening for retailers

Some of the reopening recommendations include flexible trading hours, opening stores at 11am and closing between 5pm and 7pm to allow for stores to “phase travel for employees and customers”.

The New West End Company has also recommended to its members to communicate specific hours for returns and refunds during the first few weeks of reopening, as well as discouraging sales and discounts in-store, but instead to keep them online to reduce long queues and overcrowding on the streets.

There is also a whole host of guidelines to help with staff training and wellbeing, including making all employees aware of any new rules, regulations and guidance, as well as making assurances on personal safety of staff by outlining protective uniform best practice and recommending the safest ways to travel to and from work, such as offering taxi allowances, guides to safe walking and cycling routes and flexible hours.

Meave Wall, stores director at Selfridges said: “We are really encouraged by the reaction of local residents and the community to the re-opening of our foodhall, and the dedication of our team in keeping our customers safe with new social distancing measures in place.

“Today’s guidelines provide helpful clarity for colleagues and customers as we continue to adapt our services to maintain public safety. Collectively adopting a consistent approach across the West End will help us all adopt the habits to keep each other safe over the coming months.”

Image: FashionUnited