Louis Vuitton launches e-commerce in China

China can now say hello to shopping for Louis Vuitton online. The luxury fashion brand has launched e-commerce in the country to tap the booming online shopping market there.

While Louis Vuitton has had a presence in China since 1992 when they opened their Beijing store, this is their first e-commerce venture for the country. On Thursday, louisvuitton.cn officially launched. The site offers bags, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, luggage and writing instruments.

E-commerce is available for the following cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Haerbin and Wuhan. In a statement, Louis Vuitton said they plan on expanding to more Chinese cities at a later date.

While luxury brand were long resistant to e-commerce, they have been steady to embrace it over the past several years. The expansion into China marks the eleventh market for Louis Vuitton's e-commerce. The company first launched e-commerce in France, and also offers online sales in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, the U. S., Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia.

In China, payment can be made via UnionPay, Alipay and WeChat Pay.

photo: via Louisvuitton.cn