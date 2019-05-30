Luxury getaway, Dior opens summer pop-up in Mykonos

French luxury house Dior has opened a pop-up boutique in the jetset location that is Mykonos, in the Greek Islands.

The popular holiday destination sees the brand housed in a pristine stone white villa where it will display and sell its summer collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. Also merchandised will be its Dioriviera capsule range and Kim Jones’ collection for Dior menswear.

A new beachwear collection featuring retro-futuristic prints will be available as well as a special customisation service for Dior’s Book Tote will be offered in July.

This is the second time Dior has decamped to Mykonos, launching its first pop-up in the summer of 2018.

Images courtesy of Dior