M&S to close two distribution centres, putting 700 jobs at risk

Marks and Spencer this week confirmed it would close two distribution centres, potentially putting nearly 700 jobs at risk.

The closures, which are in Derbyshire and Sheffield respectively, come amid an operational review and will see the high street giant move to a nationally connected network of distribution centres to “best serve its customers”.

An M&S spokesperson told Retail Sector: “We’re in the early stages of changing our supply chain to address flow of product and availability for our customers. As part of this we’ll no longer be serving our stores from our Thorncliffe and Long Eaton distribution centres.”

“Moving the operations is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but it’s an important change to help us best serve our customers as we move to a nationally connected network. Our logistics partners will be working closely with the colleagues at the sites on what is best for them.”

DHL, which operates the Derbyshire site, said: “Our affected warehouse staff have been informed and will shortly enter into consultation with the company and union representatives to discuss its implications and their options, including the possibility of redeploying to other DHL operations locally.”

In 2013 M&S opened a 900,000 sq ft distribution centre in Castle Donington, located just five miles away from its Long Eaton centre in Sheffield.

Image credit: Marks & Spencer