Macy's launches Story retail experience to 36 stores

Macy's announced today that it plans to add 1,500-square-foot Story shops to 36 of its department stores across the country. Founded by Rachel Shechtman, Story is a retail concept that involves a curated product selection set around a theme or ideas. Macy's bought the concept last year and brought on Shechtman as a brand experience officer.

The new Story shops will rotate product offerings every two months and bring in brands local to each location throughout the year. The goal will be to encourage consumers to return to Macy's brick-and-mortar stores to discover new and interesting products that they won't find elsewhere.

“The discovery-led, narrative experience of Story gives new customers a fresh reason to visit our stores and gives the current Macy’s customer even more reason to come back again and again throughout the year,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy's said in a statement.

The 36 Story locations will be introduced to Macy's stores across 15 states, including a Story shop at the retailer's Herald Square flagship in New York City.