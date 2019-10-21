Macy's unveils newly renovated section of Herald Square flagship

The main floor of the men's department in Macy's New York City flagship location has gone through an extensive renovation. The retailer has reopened the space this week, debuting a reimagined shopping experience.

The newly unveiled main floor takes up 14,500 square feet of retail space designed to help consumers discover new brands in a trendy setting. Macy's has launched The Park within this space, a new retail experience that features emerging brands in a revolving roster.

The Park is a 4,500 square foot space within the main floor of the men's department, carrying apparel, accessories and shows. The space will completely refresh every eight to 12 weeks.

“This reimagination sets the bar with our men’s customer,” Mark Stocker, general business manager of men’s and kids, said in a statement. “We’re transforming his shopping experience, and I’m excited to see the concept rolling out to the remaining flagships with great fashion expressed in every Macy’s.”