Mallorcan footwear brand Carmina expands internationally with new European and Asian stores

Mallorcan footwear brand Carmina Shoemaker, founded in 1866, continues its international expansion with the opening of three new boutiques in Luxembourg, London and Tokyo during the final quarter of 2025.

The first opening will take place on September 30 in Luxembourg, on the central Avenue Porte-Neuve. Two weeks later, on October 15, the company will open a new space on Clifford Street in London's Mayfair district. The third boutique will open on November 30 in Marunouchi Naka-Dori, one of Tokyo's most exclusive shopping areas.

With these openings, Carmina will end the year with a network of ten stores in Palma, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, New York (Grand Central and Madison Avenue), San Francisco, Luxembourg, London and Tokyo.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates moderate growth, planning to open between two and four new stores. It is focusing its attention on the German market, with Munich and Hamburg as priority locations. The brand is also evaluating new opportunities in the US.

All of the brand's styles are still produced in Inca, Mallorca, where the company maintains its workshop and operational base. There, a team of artisans crafts the shoes using traditional techniques combined with processes adapted to the needs of the current market.