Mango partners with Macy's for U.S. expansion

Spanish apparel brand Mango has come to an agreement with Macy's to help further its U.S. presence.

Currently, Mango is available in the U.S. via Lord & Taylor and direct-to-consumer channels including its e-commerce site and several brick-and-mortar locations.

Mango had previously retailed in the U.S. through department store JC Penney. It closed its 450 concessions through the retailer in 2015 to focus on its own stand-alone stores. At the time, Mango had announced that it had only seen a 0.5 percent growth of global sales since its agreement with JC Penney began.

Business journal MDS reports that Mango will initially be available through three Macy's locations in southern New York: Staten Island, Roosevelt Field, and the Herald Square flagship.