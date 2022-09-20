Mango reveals expansion plans for France

Spanish retailer Mango has expanded its ‘New Med’ concept into France and has revealed it will be opening a slew of new stores in the “strategic market” over the next few years.

Mango’s new store concept has been applied to its location in Saint Lazare, the Paris train station, which was refurbished as part of the retailer’s larger plan to incorporate the ‘New Med’ image into its general stores.

The Mediterranean-inspired concept has already been implemented into some of the group’s flagship stores, however its Parisian location is one of the first in France to receive the rejuvenation.

The renovation has included new fitting rooms, with increased sizes, USB plugs and light adjustments. Additionally, the space now houses a ‘click and collect’ area, a tailoring service, clothing recycling containers and technology to improve stock control.

Like other stores with the concept, the Saint Lazare shop has been made with the goal of generating a low environmental impact, the company said in a release, with elements such as low-energy lighting and the use of certified ecological paint.

The Spanish company has been present in France since 1998, boasting a retail network of around 220 stores in the country.

Now, the retailer is looking to continue its expansion into what it considers a “strategic market”. Its plan involves the opening of more than 70 stores over the next few years, increasing its presence to 300 by the end of 2025.