Mango’s loyalty scheme comes to Ireland

Spanish retailer Mango has launched its Mango Likes You loyalty programme in a further three countries, bringing the offer to a total of 15 locations across Europe.

The club scheme is now available in Ireland, as well as Russia and Switzerland, and currently represents about 70 percent of the company’s total turnover, according to a release.

Eight million active customers are signed up to Mango Likes You, of which almost three million are based in Spain.

“With this milestone, we have reached the ambitious goal set for 2021: to have the loyalty programme implemented in a total of 15 countries that represent approximately 70 percent of the global turnover of the company,” said Elena Carasso, director of online and customer, in a statement.

She continued: “In addition, we have achieved this despite the effect that the pandemic has had in some of the countries in which we have launched the club. We are going to continue expanding the presence of Mango Likes You in new markets to keep focusing on the customer.”

The scheme is part of the retailer’s omnichannel strategy, which looks to personalise and improve customer experience across all points of contact. Launched in April 2019, in Spain, the programme is now present in the UK, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Turkey and Italy.