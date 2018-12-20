Marc Jacobs Beauty launches in Russia

Marc Jacobs Beauty has launched its first Russia-focused campaign when it will debut in Sephora in Russia in January 2019.

Model Irina Shayk will be the face of the campaign, which was photographed by David Sims under creative direction by Katie Grand. Marc Jacobs Beauty is a collaboration between the designer and Kendo, the LVMH incubator of new beauty brands.

"When we entered Russia earlier in the year, we knew we wanted to have someone who inherently matched the beauty and strength of the region. Irina was a natural choice, and we're thrilled to add her to the group of impressive women who have represented marc jacobs beauty." Tara Loftis, vice president of marketing at Kendo Brands said in a statement.

Marc Jacobs describes beauty as imperfectly perfect. "I see beauty in many things and I am attracted to all sorts of imperfection, to style, to confidence or experimentation. It's unexpected and surprises you." Inspiration stems from the spirit of "the girl" and her makeup ritual. "I think the idea of transforming into this person you want to be, is a lot of fun…it's the idea of a young woman enjoying creating her look, getting ready for her night out, or her night after her night out."

San Francisco-based Kendo focuses on the development of global beauty brands, whose portfolio includes Kat von D Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, which it distributes in over 30 countries, through original concepts, collaborations and acquisitions.

Photo credit: Marc Jacobs Beauty, source: Kendo