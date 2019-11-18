Mark Cross opens first standalone boutique in nearly 30 years

Luxury leather goods brand Mark Cross has opened its first standalone retail space since the 1990s. Originally founded in 1845, the brand is one of America's oldest in luxury leather goods. Its new store represents a significant shift in its overall retail strategy that had previously focused solely on wholesale and e-commerce.

The new Mark Cross boutique is located on Manhattan's Upper East Side at 667 Madison Avenue. The space is designed to re-engage the brand's core consumer and target new shoppers through emphasizing its rich heritage in arts and culture.

The brand said in a press release that wholesale and e-commerce will continue to play important roles in its new retail strategy, yet the standalone boutique will offer a new opportunity for Mark Cross to directly connect with their clientele.

"This is a new chapter within our consumer-centric strategy, and one that allows us to serve our customer in the best possible way – both online and offline," aid Ulrik Garde Due, president and CEO of Mark Cross. "We see this as a pivotal moment for Mark Cross and a clear indication of our ability to be at the forefront of the constantly evolving retail marketplace."