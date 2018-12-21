Marks and Spencer opens first lingerie store in Spain

UK retailer Marks and Spencer has opened its first Spanish stand-alone lingerie store in Calle Nueva, Malaga. The concept store showcases the latest Winter ‘19 collections offering contemporary essentials and special lingerie sets with seasonal colour pallets.

The store also includes a dedicated beauty offer of skincare, fragrance and bath and body products, and has experienced lingerie experts on-hand to offer free bra fitting services.

Marks and Spencer also has a store in La Cañada shopping centre, Marbella, and one in Gibraltar.