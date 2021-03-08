Marks & Spencer launches 46 websites in new markets in latest digital push

Marks & Spencer has launched 46 flagship websites in new markets.

The move, which nearly doubles the number of international markets where Marks & Spencer has a pureplay online presence to over 100, is the latest step in its plan to “turbocharge” its online business as part of its broader Never the Same Again transformation programme announced last year.

The company recently established an online, digital and data division, called MS2, with which it aims to drive international growth through online channels.

Marks & Spencer said in a release: “The expansion has been achieved using a low-cost approach which combines an adaptable website platform specifically designed for its international business and customers, with orders from these websites fulfilled through Marks & Spencer’s established distribution network.

“This means that ongoing costs mirror customer demand, and by having an adaptable website platform Marks & Spencer can further increase the localisation of its offer quickly and efficiently in response.”

‘Strong online growth’ in 2020

At its most recent interim results, Marks & Spencer reported a 75 percent increase in international e-commerce sales as shoppers were forced to buy online due to Covid.

“Our international business has seen strong online growth since the start of the pandemic as increasing numbers of customers choose to shop through our range of flagship websites,” said Marks & Spencer international director Paul Friston.

He said the company sees “a real opportunity in extending the number of countries where we run an online channel further”.

He continued: “Launching in an additional 46 markets means we can now reach a number of new customers who can purchase online with Marks & Spencer for the first time and receive our fantastic Marks & Spencer products in a few short clicks, as well as enabling us to explore underlying demand in these markets without significant upfront investment.”