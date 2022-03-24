Marks & Spencer opens new flagship in Woking amid regeneration scheme

To mark the launch of Woking’s Victoria Place, Marks & Spencer will be opening a new flagship store in the area alongside a number of other retailers and food and beverage brands.

The opening is a part of Woking's 700 million regeneration scheme of its town centre, which also comes with the unveiling of a residential area, The Marches, comprising 429 apartments.

Marks & Spencer’s Victoria Place regional flagship occupies 50,000 square feet over two floors and will include the brand’s trademark range of clothing, homeware and food, as well as a bakery and café.

“We are very pleased to have launched our regional flagship store in Woking, and are proud to have done so within a destination that aligns seamlessly with our community-focused ethos,” said a spokesperson for the department chain, in a release.

Joining Marks & Spencer at the location are Moss Bros, Skechers and a selection of food chains and bars. A gym, bowling experience and musical theatre will also be opening over the course of 2022, to diversify the centre’s offer.

Set for completion in November 2022, the Hilton Hotel will additionally be joining the location, in a 22-storey building that is to include a contemporary sky bar, independent dining concepts and a ball room.

On the large-scale project, councilor Ayesha Azad, the leader of Woking Borough Council, said the new openings were “a significant vote of confidence in Woking”.

She continued: “The town is a key opportunity location for companies and investors, as well as a very desirable place to live, work and visit for residents and visitors alike. We are extremely pleased to welcome all the new additions to Victoria Place, and look forward to the rest of the openings over the coming months.”