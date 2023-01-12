Marks & Spencer trails in-store virtual try-on feature for Jaeger

Marks & Spencer has joined the increasing line up of retailers getting in on the virtual try-on (VTO) trend after it launched a new partnership with Zyler to introduce the experience in two of its stores.

The retailer worked with VTO solutions provider Zyler on bringing the in-store feature to its Oxford Circus and Harrogate branches, where it was trialled with its owned clothing brand Jaeger.

Through the activation, shoppers could provide a head and shoulders photo as well as basic measurements in order to see themselves digitally in the Jaeger collection.

Meanwhile, sales assistants guided users through the process and offered style advice.

In a release, Alexander Beren, CEO of Zyler, said the partnership was “a wonderful opportunity to get customers excited about shopping in-store”.

Beren added: “Shoppers could see themselves in the entire Jaeger range, including items not in stock at the location, to find the best items for them.

“We are delighted to be working with such an iconic brand as Marks & Spencer to improve the shopping experience.”

VTO features have become increasingly evident in both physical and digital retail stores, providing shoppers with a new way to try clothing on before purchasing.

While brands like Puma and H&M have introduced the activation to their e-commerce apps, others like Hugo Boss have added virtual reality dressing rooms to their online shopping experiences.