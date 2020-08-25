Marks & Spencer trials new drive through ‘click and collect’ service

Marks & Spencer has launched two new trials for ‘click and collect’ using Doddle, a technological platform.

The in-store contactless collection is currently being trialed at Hempstead Valley, Camberley and Longbridge, and at a drive-up collection at Camberley.

As part of its ‘Never the Same Again’ programme, Marks & Spencer is accelerating its digital transformation with ambitions to create a store estate “fit for the new world”.

The initial three-store trial, using Doddle’s technology, will help understand customer demand by measuring data and by gathering extensive customer feedback.

Neil Phillips, head of digital operations at Marks & Spencer, said in a statement: “Great digital technology in our stores is really important for offering our customers a great experience and for connecting the online and in-store journey.

“These trials with Doddle offer market leading solutions for Click & Collect, a proposition which will only grow over the coming years as the trend towards online shopping continues to accelerate. We’ll be listening carefully to our customers’ feedback.”

Marks & Psencer trials drive through click and collect

Gary O’Connor, chief technology officer at Doddle, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Marks & Spencer to trial new click & collect technology in selected stores. Online shopping has rapidly accelerated, and we’re confident that our digital in-store collections and drive-up solution will benefit M&S and their customers - with an even more convenient way to receive their purchases.”

In 2009, Marks & Spencer launched a collection network. Today it nearly has 8,000 collection points in the UK, and prior to Covid-19 the retailer improved the order cut off time it offers by three hours in just one year.

Prior to the pandemic, around 70 percent of online Marks & Spencer orders were collected in clothing and food stores. However, it fell to a low of 15 percent when its clothing space was closed. In recent weeks, there has been an increase and it is now at 50 percent.

In addition to this, Marks & Spencer has 239 stores fulfilling online orders which is 153 more than pre-Covid, this change means that thousands of customer orders are now put together in their local stores.