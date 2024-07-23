Matalan expands third-party brand offering

British value clothing and homeware omnichannel retailer Matalan has expanded its third-party brand offering to boost womenswear, menswear, footwear, nursery and home.

Matalan first added third-party brands to its platform in December 2023 and expanded its offering in April. The latest expansion will see Matalan introducing 29 new brands this summer, including French Connection, AX Paris and Linzi, Urban Bliss and Totes, as it looks to “significantly improve the choice of stylish and quality products” it offers.

AX Paris on Matalan.co.uk Credits: Matalan

In a statement, the retailer said it hopes that the new third-party brands would make shopping at Matalan a “more enjoyable, easier and hassle-free experience”.

For womenswear, Matalan is adding fashion-forward brands such as AX Paris, Linzi Footwear, Urban Bliss and Gini London, alongside jewellery brands Jon Richard and Say It With online soon.

While bolstering menswear with French Connection, Tokyo Laundry, Crosshatch, Henley’s Menswear and Duck & Cover.

In addition, Totes has added to Matalan’s footwear offer with its range of women's, men's and kids' options, and Hauck and Ickle Bubba are new additions to its nursery line.

French Connection menswear on Matalan.co.uk Credits: Matalan

The retailer has also added new homeware brands, including ValueLights, RU Comfy and Asiatic Rugs, which it states will “significantly increase the range of kitchenware, bedding and soft furnishings” on its website.

Ali Jones, chief customer and omnichannel officer at Matalan said: “This is our third drop of new online brands since Christmas, which is testament to how well they have been received by Matalan shoppers who we know are on the hunt for more choice and newness when they visit us.

“With such a wide range of relevant and fashionable brands available alongside our core Matalan collections, we are a ‘one-stop-shop’ for customers, which is key to our strategy of building a modern, stronger Matalan.”