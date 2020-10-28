McArthurGlen announces new co-CEOs

McArthurGlen has announced a number of senior management changes which include current CEO Julia Calabrese being appointed vice-chairman and Susie McCabe and Joan Jove replacing her as co-CEOs.

The new roles are effective immediately and all will report to group chairman Joey Kaempfer.

Calabrese said in a statement: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Joey and the team and all of our wonderful brands and business partners. I am confident they will all be in good hands as Susie and Joan take the reins and move the company forward.”

McCabe held the position of deputy CEO of the outlet for the past two years. Before this role, she was the senior vice president of global retail at Under Armour and spent 16 years at the Ralph Lauren Corporation in various senior roles.

Jove has worked for McArthurGlen for the past 12 years as the group’s managing director of Southern Europe and Canada, on both the real estate development and operational sides of the business.

Kaempfer commented: “After serving as our trusted and much-loved CEO for the past 18 years, Julia Calabrese has expressed her wish to step back from her full-time executive duties. I would like to thank Julia for her long service and dedication to our company over many successful years, and I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from her wise counsel as she takes on her new role.

“Succeeding Julia, we are promoting Susie McCabe and Joan Jove to the joint role of co-CEO. Their respective backgrounds and skills will be a powerful combination as we continue to transform our business and find new ways to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”