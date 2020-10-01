McArthurGlen launches new digital services

Designer outlet, McArthurGlen, has announced two new digital shopping services. The group has a portfolio of 25 designer outlets in ten countries across Europe and Canada.

McArthurGlen has teamed up with a global appointment scheduling and queue management system, By Appointment, and a digital hands-free shopping service, Dropit, to launch two app-based services in a number of McArthurGlenn’s outlets.

The company’s customer research showed that when guests are highly satisfied, they spend 15 percent more than satisfied customers, and are 50 percent more likely to return and recommend their shopping experience to others.

Susie McCabe, deputy chief executive officer at McArthurGlen, said in a statement: “By integrating these two innovative, app based services into the McArthurGlen offer, we are delivering even greater convenience and flexibility for our guests, while also enhancing their safety and wellbeing.”

The By Appointment app is currently being trialed in Serravalle (Italy), Roermond (the Netherlands), Cheshire Oaks (the UK) and Berlin (Germany). It allows customers to book times slots to shop in participating brands, monitor and join real-time virtual queues and as the pilot progresses, guests will be able to map out in-centre shopping routes from their device.

For the group’s brand partners, the service supports their employees in managing store capacity, creating a safe environment where Covid-19 guidelines can be implemented.

Charles Smith, co-founder of By Appointment, commented: “Since the launch of our partnership, our app has helped the group give confidence to their shoppers in the post-lockdown world, both reassuring customers and helping them enjoy shopping once again.”

Dropit has been launched at Cheshire Oaks, the UK’s largest designer outlet, with this guests can arrange to securely drop off their shopping bags in participating stores, set the delivery for a time and location that is convenient to them, in-app tracking and customer support.