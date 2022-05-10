Michael Kors celebrates Ellesse collaboration with in-store pop-up

Michael Kors is celebrating the launch of its athleisure collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Ellesse by transforming its Regent Street flagship in London with dedicated #MKxellesse windows and in-store installations.

The in-store pop-up showcases the 24-piece Michael Kors x Ellesse capsule collection, featuring track jackets and pants, vintage-style swimsuits, chunky sneakers, logo slides, neon bucket hats and bags, all emblazoned with a one-of-a-kind insignia that fuses Michael Kors' iconic logo with Ellesse's tennis-and-ski-inspired one.

Image: Michael Kors

Throughout the month, Michael Kors customers will also be able to participate in a unique immersive digital experience, designed in partnership with Pixel Artworks, inspired by the athleisure collection campaign.

The interactive experience allows customers to star in their very own tennis-inspired campaign video, utilising real-time camera tracking and filters, with the LED wall duplicating them on-screen in a playful way that mirrors the campaign’s motif of #doubles and pairs.

Michael Kors x Ellesse is also available online. Prices range from 65 for a T-shirt to 345 pounds for the Bradshaw printed canvas and scuba messenger bag.

Image: Michael Kors

Image: Michael Kors