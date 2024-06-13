Missoma to open first store outside London in Leeds

Contemporary demi-fine jewellery brand Missoma will open its second permanent store this summer in Leeds.

The opening at Victoria Leeds, owned and operated by Redical, will mark the jewellery brand’s first store outside London.

The 2,250-square-foot regional flagship will be located opposite Louis Vuitton in Victoria Quarter’s County Arcade. It will showcase the brand’s collection crafted in gold and silver, with conflict-free diamonds, emeralds, baroque pearls, and blue sapphires, as well as a range of collaborations with Lucy Williams, fashion designer Harris Reed, and Beijing-based creator Savi.

The store will also have in-store experiences, including piercing and a welding studio, plus instant free engraving.

Missoma jewellery Credits: Missoma

Marisa Hordern, founder and creative director at Missoma, said in a statement: “Missoma’s signing at Victoria Leeds is truly a milestone moment for our London-based brand. As we enhance our presence nationwide, our expansion strategy remains focused on premium retail destinations that reflect Missoma’s brand values of community, artisanship, creativity and sustainability.

“This, coupled with Victoria Leeds’ great reputation and desirable catchment, made it the obvious choice to open our second store. We are so excited to grow our Leeds community and to embark on this next chapter with the team there.”

Missoma will sit alongside Victoria Leeds’ existing portfolio of leading jewellers, such as Boodles, Monica Vinader, Berry’s and Astrid & Miyu.

Rachel Bradburn, leasing director at Victoria Leeds, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be Missoma’s destination of choice for their first standalone store outside London. This reinforces our reputation as a leading destination for best-in-class retailers and flagship debuts.

“Missoma’s arrival in Victoria Leeds highlights the exceptional quality of our curated retail mix and the opportunities for brands to confidently embark on regional growth in the UK. We can’t wait to welcome Missoma's renowned, responsible, and innovative approach to demi-fine jewellery!”