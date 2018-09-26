Moncler launches pop-up store on Tmall

Moncler has announced the launch of an exclusive pop-up store at Tmall, Alibaba’s luxury e-commerce platform in China, from September 27. The store will offer early access to six of the eight Moncler Genius collections, first presented at Milan Fashion Week. This is the first time Moncler and Alibaba team up.

“Digitalization opened a new era, and luxury brands are adapting to changing shopping habits as the sector attracts younger consumers who are constantly seeking eye-catching new items”, said Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler, in a statement. “I think China is our biggest digital challenge for the next years and I am happy to partner with Tmall”.

Each of the Moncler Genius collections was designed by a different creative: Kei Ninomiya, Simone Rocha and Craig Green are some of the participating names. Consumers living outside of China will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the items, as they will only be available at Moncler.com from October 4.