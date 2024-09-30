Moynat, the heritage French accessories maison, takes over Harrods windows

Moynat, the storied French trunk-maker founded in 1849, is bringing its latest creation, the "M Collection," to Harrods, with an exclusive window display on Brampton Street until October 2, 2024. The collaboration between Moynat and Harrods serves as a reminder that both brand and retailer can unite in craftsmanship and creativity, offering a fresh perspective on heritage design for today's discerning consumer.

Founded by Pauline Moynat, the house originally made its name by revolutionizing luggage with the invention of the waterproof "English Trunk" in 1873. Coated in gutta-percha, a novel vegetal gum at the time, Moynat's innovation ensured both durability and distinction. The signature "M" monogram, introduced by Henri Rapin in the early 20th century, became an emblem of the brand, hand-painted on its famed trunks, solidifying its reputation for elegance and technical prowess.

Now, the "M Collection" brings this iconic monogram into the 21st century, marrying Moynat's historical legacy with contemporary aesthetics. Available in a wide spectrum of colours—ranging from vibrant reds and blues to muted tones like brown and grey—the collection reimagines some of Moynat’s most beloved designs. Shoppers will find everything from totes in various sizes to hard-sided suitcases, duffle bags, and smaller accessories like passport holders and card cases, all infused with a sense of modernity and timelessness.

Accompanying the launch is a campaign shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, featuring supermodels Abby Champion and He Cong. The photography aims to capture the energy and optimism of the collection, showcasing Moynat’s canvas designs in a vibrant, dynamic light. With movement and colour at its core, the campaign reflects the house's ongoing evolution, blending tradition with contemporary spirit—a fitting tribute to a brand that has continually redefined luxury travel for over a century.