Mr.Porter to launch stand alone Kingsman store to accompany collection

Menswear e-tailer Mr.Porter are set to launch a second Kingsman costume-to-collection range on September 7, ahead of the premiere of Kingsman:The Golden Circle on September 20.

Featuring exact costumes from the sequel, the bespoke collection was designed by costume designer Arianne Phillips, with help from Director Matthew Vaughn and Mr Porter.

“Kingsman has been the perfect opportunity for us to create our own label inspired by both Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. After the first film, we were successful in launching a new luxury brand that translated directly from the screen, and had relevance and resonance in both the fashion and film industries. And now we get to take that experience a step further in opening the Kingsman Shop, and bringing the film’s setting to life for customers and fans alike,” said Vaughn.

Launching on September 7, the stand alone store will be located next to a 300–year-old wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd in the heart of St James’s London, an integral location in the new film.

Spread over 1,076 square feet, the store will carry 90 pieces from the collection, including double breasted suits, shearling coats as well as branded pieces such as Turnbull & Asser shirts, George Cleverley shoes, Mackintosh jackets, Higgs & Crick glass decanter sets, Bowers & Wilkins headphones, Golden Bear varsity jackets, Lucchese Western boots, Mister Freedom leather jackets, Todd Snyder tops and trousers, Adidas sneakers and Hunter boots.

Customers will also be able to interact with digital experiences including, a digital hub revealing the special elements of the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Kingsman watch, and a touch-activated mirror housed within the changing room, showcasing styling tips for a curated selection of Kingsman and Statesman (The US collection equivalent) products.

The standalone store launch follows feedback from the two day pop up Mr.Porter staged for the first Kingsman collection. “We had such positive response and so many requests for it to be longer that we just decided to open something on a longer term,” said Toby Bateman, managing director at Mr Porter in a press statement.

“The location is key to the plot of the film,” Bateman added. “And we hope customers will enjoy visiting a real life movie location to shop the Kingsman collection.”

Prices for the “The Golden Circle” collection range from 95 pounds to 2,495 pounds.

