Neiman Marcus launches "Your Neiman's" to evolve digital experience

Neiman Marcus is offering its shoppers new ways to access customer services. The luxury retailer has launched a new digital hub called "Your Neiman's," which will allow customers access to personalized services and experiences including in-store appointments, curbside pickup, virtual events and video conferences with a style advisor.

Your Neiman's allows the retailer to offer its shoppers highly personal and engaging services in safe and convenient ways.

"The world is changing, and we're all adjusting our habits to accommodate the new normal," the retailer's president and chief customer officer, David Goubert, explained in a press release. "Our customers look to Neiman's to curate the key styles of the season, find their perfect outfits and help them feel their best. The comfort and safety of our customers and associates are our utmost priority. We've introduced innovative ways to be here for them, now in more ways than ever."

Through Your Neiman's any and all customers may experience the benefits of a personal stylist from their own homes, with no cost or obligation. The service matches customers with the appropriate stylist through a simple questionnaire that determines lifestyle, personal style and needs.

There are 4,900 sales associates, stylists and managers across Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman using digital tools to continue to engage with customers. The retailer launched a proprietary tool at the start of quarantine measures in March, called NM Connect, to enable its stylists to deliver store-like experiences remotely.

Over three months, customers have purchased 60 million dollars worth of merchandise through Connect.

"NM Connect has transformed the way sales associates can communicate with their clients," commented Katie Mullen, chief digital officer. "The platform was designed to inspire clients, from offering personalized look books, to completing transactions remotely and instantly. With the launch of digital stylists and remote selling capabilities, we are enabling our associates to engage with and support customers anytime, anywhere."