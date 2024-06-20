Never Fully Dressed opens first store in Los Angeles

British fashion brand Never Fully Dressed has opened its first permanent store in Los Angeles, US, as it continues to expand its global presence.

Located on Melrose Avenue, the LA flagship follows the success of the brand’s store opening in New York City just under a year ago and its wholesale expansion across the US with partners, including Dillard’s and Revolve.

Never Fully Dressed - LA store on Melrose Avenue Credits: Never Fully Dressed

Commenting on the opening, Lucy Aylen, founder of Never Fully Dressed, said in a statement: “Having previously held pop-up stores in both NY and LA we felt the fever and love for the brand which we have since strived to create permanently in areas we know and adore, it feels like home when we are there.”

The LA store has been designed to reflect the brand’s ethos, blending Lisbon's timeless charm with Ibiza’s handcrafted aesthetic, and features Never Fully Dressed 'Lisbon’ and ‘Crafted Ibiza’ collections, including dresses, separates, and accessories.

Never Fully Dressed - LA store on Melrose Avenue Credits: Never Fully Dressed

Aylen added: “We are thrilled to bring Never Fully Dressed to LA, a city that perfectly complements our brand’s ethos of vibrant, inclusive fashion.

“The ‘Lisbon’ and ‘Crafted Ibiza’ collections are particularly special, as they celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity and the carefree spirit of island life, which we hope to share with our LA community through this new store.”

Never Fully Dressed - LA store on Melrose Avenue Credits: Never Fully Dressed