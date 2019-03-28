New Garmentory shopping app creates larger platform for emerging brands

Online marketplace Garmentory developed a new app to bring emerging and independent brands to the screens of their target consumers' smartphones.

The fashion and tech company launched in 2014 as a curated marketplace that allows independent boutiques to be more easily discovered by shoppers through promoting them alongside more well known brands of the same price point and quality, such as Ann Demeulemeester, Opening Ceremony, and Rachel Comey.

Garmentory functions somewhat differently from other fashion marketplaces in that it manages each shop, providing customer service and shopping itself for a streamlined customer experience while allowing each small fashion brand logistic aid.

The marketplace launched a new first app this month to complement its existing e-commerce website. The app allows the designers Garmentory works with to reach consumers in a quicker and more personal manner. Brands can create flash sales and exclusive offers only available in app. The exclusive sales are managed by individual boutiques and designers at their will.

The app also allows designers the ability to create their own video content accessible through the app. Consumers can shop from the videos directly.

The app is free to download and is available for iOS devices.