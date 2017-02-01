New season fashion boosts John Lewis sales

Department store John Lewis saw its sale rise by 3.7 percent to 72.55 million pounds for the week ending January 28, compared to the same period last year, helped by the arrival of new season fashion.

In its weekly sales report, John Lewis reveals that all three buying areas, fashion, electricals and home technology, and home posted increases, adding that fashion was leading the way with sales rising 5.5. percent.

The rise in fashion is down to the new season arrivals it stated with womenswear performing strongly up 11.4 percent, while menswear sales increased by 3.8 percent.

Home also saw an increase of 1.9 percent, with textiles and carpets managed a 3.9 percent increase, while furniture rose by 2.3 percent.

In Technology, communications tech had a good week, with Apple and Microsoft products helping the category to post a 4.3 percent increase.