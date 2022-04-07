Next opens store with new department concept in Watford

British retailer Next has unveiled its new department-like store at Atria Watford, with a fresh concept that sees it take on a new retail phase.

In a first of its kind for the retailer, the 62,704 square foot store includes clothing departments for women, men and children as well as a homeware department and a reconfigured beauty hall.

The location is also home to a number of concessions from partners, including a Victoria’s Secret shop-in-shop, Mamas & Papas, Bath & Body Works and Costa Coffee.

In a statement, the store’s manager Dipak Varsani said: “My team and I are very excited to be launching this amazing new store - the first of its kind for Next, offering clothing, home, beauty and welcoming our partner brands.

“With the loss of John Lewis and Debenhams from Watford, we hope to bring back a bit of the department store experience the town has always enjoyed and deserves.”

Image: Next

Image: Next

Image: Next

Image: Next