Next to open in-store Made.com concessions

Nearly one year on from its acquisition of Made.com, Next is reportedly preparing to open its first in-store concession for the homeware brand as the retailer plans out its growth.

Next’s store in Sheffield Meadowhall shopping centre is believed to be the location for the initial launch, as reported by Retail Week, which noted that the opening was to potentially take place in December.

In a statement to LinkedIn News UK, Made.com’s head of brand, Hollie Parkinson, said: “Next plans to support the Made brand operationally and commercially, leveraging all the efficiencies of a larger business.”

Parkinson added that the brand would maintain its identity through dedicated teams for brand, design, product and PR, with plans to expand its presence both online and in-store.

Next to the Sheffield concession, Parkinson stated that Made would also explore external stores, brand partnerships and a return to Europe next year.

Made collapsed into administration in November 2022 and was rescued by Next for an undisclosed amount as part of the retailer’s slew of takeovers and partnerships that have expanded its portfolio of brands.

Over the past year, Next has acquired Cath Kidston and has secured majority stakes in Joules and Reiss, as well as striking up a partnership with Gap Inc to operate both its flagship brand and Banana Republic in the UK and EIRE regions.