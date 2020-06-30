Non-essentail stores in Leicester close again following surge in Covid-19 cases

Non-essential stores in the city of Leicester have been forced to close again following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The new stricter measures will last for at least two weeks and will also apply to certain areas surrounding the city. After the two weeks, the measures will be reviewed.

Non-essential stores have been reopened in England since 15 June.

This marks the UK's first full local lockdown.

The government has previously warned that this type of targeted lockdown in areas with spikes of Covid-19 might be something the country will have to get used to.

City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said in a meeting with health secretary Matt Hancock: “These measures are stricter than we anticipated but we understand the need for firm action. I am determined that we will make this work and to minimise the time these additional measures need to be in place in the city. We will of course continue to play our part in keeping people in the city safe and healthy.”