Nordstrom donated 40,000 pairs of shoes and 17,000 winter coats last year

Nordstrom last week released its 2021 Impact Report, which shares a look back at the previous year and the progress the company made towards its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging goals.

The company said it donated more than 40,000 pairs of shoes and 17,000 winter coats to kids in need via charities Shoes That Fit and Operation Warm. It also donated nearly 11 million dollars to 325 organizations in communities the company does business with.

Other milestones include collecting over 46 tons of clothing, shoes and accessories in 13 stores and through its mail-in program with Give Back Box. Nordstrom also expanded its Beautycycle to Canada and took back 5.99 tons of beauty packaging. The program was awarded Good Housekeeping's 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award.

"We remain committed to working to reduce our impact on the environment, give back to communities, cultivate safe workplaces for the people who make our products, and strive to provide our employees with a great place to work," said Pete Nordstrom, President at Nordstrom, Inc. "Though we know we have a long way to go, together with our employees, customers and partners we've made significant headway over the past year that we look forward to continuing in 2022."