Nordstrom expands New Concepts series to women and children with Patagonia

As part of its New Concepts series for NordstromMen, Nordstrom is partnering with popular outdoor clothing and retailer brand Patagonia. In an announcement from the multi-brand retailer, the curated collection focuses on sustainability.

The capsule collection, titled Collection 004: Patagonia, features menswear pieces from the outdoors brand. As part of the latest installment of the series, Nordstrom is also expanding New Concept to women and children for the first time.

Available at select Nordstrom locations (Nordstrom Men’s NYC, Downtown Seattle, Pacific Place in Vancouver, The Grove in Los Angeles) and on the retailer’s website through July 7, the collection features clothes, outerwear, and accessories that range from 15 USD to 249 USD.

Below, Nordstrom shares more about Collection 004 with FashionUnited.

Tell us about Concept 004: Patagonia, and why it was selected as the latest installment of New Concepts.

New Concepts NordstromMen is all about telling the most compelling brand stories from throughout the world of menswear. With Concept 004, the fourth shop in our ongoing series, we’re inviting customers to discover Patagonia’s most iconic outdoor gear as well as their initiatives around sustainability, which I think is one of the most important messages in the fashion industry.

How will Concept 004 be highlighted in Nordstrom stores?

Each of the shop’s spaces have been custom-designed in collaboration with Patagonia, along with special fixtures created by artist Jay Nelson from reclaimed and sustainable lumber sources.

How was the selected offering curated?

The shop features some of Patagonia’s most iconic outdoor gear for the whole family - Baggies shorts, Snap-T pullovers, Responsibili-tees, Nano Puff jackets - in an array of styles and colors that are Fair Trade certified and made with recycled materials. We’re excited to offer a collection of previously-owned Patagonia products from their Worn Wear program, which have been expertly repaired. For the first time, New Concepts is expanding our offering to include products for women and children as well.

What can consumers expect to experience when looking at Concept 004?

We wanted to create physical spaces, which convey Patagonia’s ethos, and we’re big fans of artist Jay Nelson’s work, who has partnered with the brand to bring the Worn Wear story to life. I’m super excited to have pieces designed by Jay in each of the shops. For our digital experience, we aim to share Patagonia’s core brand beliefs with our customers and the “stories we wear,” as they say.

Tell us about your ongoing partnership with Patagonia.

We have a long-standing partnership with Patagonia and have wanted to work together to amplify their brand messages for some time. Concept 004 has allowed us to do this and give customers the opportunity to experience the full story behind the brand.

Image: Nordstrom