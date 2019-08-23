Nordstrom introduces "Sustainable Style" category to e-commerce site

Nordstrom is making sustainable shopping more accessible for its consumers. The luxury department store has launched a new online shopping category to help shoppers discover sustainably made products. This news comes alongside Nordstrom's commitment to the G7 Fashion Pact.

Called "Sustainable Style," Nordstrom's new category features more than 2,000 items from 90 brands, including Treasure & Bond, Patagonia, Reformation, Eileen Fisher, S’well, Toms, Veja and Caudalie.

Nordstrom has seen an increasing level of customer interest in consciously made products. Every product featured in the Sustainable Style must meet at least one defined standard of sustainability that the retailer has outlined. These criteria include being produced with at least 50 percent sustainably sourced materials or having been manufactured in a facility that meets high environmental or social standards.

“Nordstrom leads with the fundamental belief that we have a responsibility to leave the world better than we found it," Gigi Ganatra, vice president of corporate affairs and PR, said in a statement. "In the fast-changing world of retail, it’s also essential to continually evolve our business not only to better meet customers’ needs and expectations, but also to support our communities and protect our environment.

“It’s a responsibility Nordstrom takes seriously, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made in reducing our carbon footprint and conserving resources across our global supply chain and we’re continuing to make this a top priority for the company.”