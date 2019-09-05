Nordstrom Local makes its way to New York City

New York is getting its first two Nordstrom service hubs. The Seattle-based retailer is bringing its Nordstrom Local neighborhood centers to Manhattan as a way to bring added convenience to New York City customers.

Nordstrom Local is currently available in three California locations: Melrose, Brentwood and Downtown Los Angeles. These service hubs operate differently from Nordstrom department stores in that they focus on offering styling consultations, online pick-ups or returns, rather than carrying large amounts of inventory. Nordstrom strategically places its Local hubs in neighborhood locations that are most convenient to its consumers.

"We've learned a lot from our customers since opening our first Nordstrom Local on Melrose in Los Angeles in Fall of 2017," explained Shea Jensen, senior vice president of customer experience, in a statement. "Customers who visit a Nordstrom Local spend 2.5 times more and account for 30 percent of online order pick-up in Los Angeles. We're excited to introduce Nordstrom Local to our customers in New York City as we serve them in our two newest locations."

The first Nordstrom Local in New York opens on September 5 on the Upper East Side, which will be followed on September 27 in the West Village.

Both locations will allow customers to pick up online orders and make returns. The Nordstrom Locals will also offer alterations, styling consultations, repairs on shoes, handbags and small leather goods, as well as elevated gift wrapping in partnership with Paper Source.

"Nordstrom Local is about giving customers more access to brands and styles they love, to try on or take home in a fast and convenient way. We hope to make shopping easy by being closer to where our customers live and work," stated company president Jamie Nordstrom.