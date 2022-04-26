Oasis launches rental offer with Hirestreet

High street brand Oasis has revealed it will be joining the Hirestreet platform with its first rentable clothing collection for the spring/summer season.

Among the brand’s rental edit, customers will be able to borrow over 50 pieces from its main collection, including occasion wear, workwear and holiday outfits, as well as the label’s Rachel Stevens edit.

In a release, Oasis’ managing director, Jane Eskriett, said: “As a brand, we are excited to broaden the opportunities for our customers to make more considered choices when shopping. We know that we share a lot of the same values as our customers when it comes to the social and economic impact of fashion, so we’re sure they will be just as excited about our new partnership with Hirestreet as we are.”

The entire line is available now and will continue to be throughout SS22, coinciding with the typical events season.

Products included are to be ready to rent from 10 pounds for four days, with select pieces to also be a part of Hirestreet’s recently launched Bundles offer, allowing customers to rent three items over 30 days for 50 pounds.

“As such a well-loved British fashion brand, our partnership with Oasis is an exciting moment for Hirestreet and for the increasing fashion rental revolution,” said the platform’s strategy lead, Rosie Hartman.

She continued: “Oasis’ diverse rental collection of occasionwear, workwear and casual pieces are perfect for this summer’s jam-packed social and work calendars, and a huge step forward in achieving our mission to provide our customers with more sustainable style for all the eventful moments in life.”