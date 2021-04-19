Old Navy announces the elimination of plastic shopping bags

In agreement with parent company Gap Inc.’s announcement to ban single-use plastic by 2030, American clothing retailer Old Navy announced it would eliminate the use of plastic bags from all its US and Canada stores.

Instead, all plastic shopping bags in its North American stores will be replaced with paper bags made from 40 percent post-consumer waste kraft material. Furthermore, by the end of 2021, the brand said it would have recycled and replaced all plastic hangers from stores, and its packaging will include 50 percent recycled content.

To honor the 51st anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, Old Navy will fund 51 GoFundMe fundraisers from young advocates leading environmental progress in their communities.

In partnership with 11-year-old recycling advocate Ryan Hickman, the brand has invested in Project3R, Hickman’s nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about recycling to the next generation of young kids.

“I’m really passionate about recycling and taking care of our environment, and that’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Old Navy to make plastic waste a thing of the past,” stated Ryan Hickman in a press release.

“Together, we will work to raise awareness and support those that are making a difference in their communities. I am a strong believer that we can make a big impact when we all work together.”