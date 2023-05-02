On opens pop-up at Liverpool One

Swiss sportswear brand On has opened its first-ever pop-up outside of London at Liverpool One.

Dubbed ‘The Monster Den,’ the 4,000 square foot pop-up on Lower South John Street will run until June 4, spotlighting “community, connection, and the joy of running,” as well as the brand’s latest products.

The pop-up is in direct response to On’s fanbase in Liverpool, explained the sportswear brand, and has been designed to allow the community to come together to “discover, shop and engage with the brand”.

Image: On; Liverpool One pop-up

The space showcases On’s performance running shoes such as the Cloudsurfer, the Cloudgo, the Cloudrunner and the Cloudstratus, alongside a selection of spring/summer 2023 apparel.

On is also collaborating with local running clubs and groups, including 2-Step Collective, Dockside Runners and Laces Out Studio, on a series of events, from group runs to yoga, movement classes, coffee clubs, and live DJ performances.

Lauren Wilks, marketing lead for On UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “It is so exciting for The Monster Den to have launched at Liverpool One this weekend, and we can’t wait to connect with the Liverpool community, where we have such an enthusiastic fanbase.

“Imagined as a concept store meets community hub, ‘The Monster Den’ is designed to be a unique, playful space, and together with Liverpool ONE, we’re delighted to have been able to bring this to life.”

Image: On; Liverpool One pop-up

Image: On; Liverpool One pop-up