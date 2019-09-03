& Other Stories debuts Chinese retail through Tmall platform

The H&M-owned & Other Stories label has reached the Chinese market for the first time. The six-year-old brand now reaches 16 online markets, on top of its 70 stores in 19 different markets.

& Other Stories will now retail in China on Alibaba’s Tmall shopping platform. The largest third-party e-commerce platform globally over a 12-month period ending March 31, 2019, Tmall caters to consumers in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, bringing them high quality products from both Chinese and international brands.

As of August 29, a curated selection of & Other Stories products are available to Tmall's shoppers. Product categories include ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories.

“Our customer is a woman with a love for fashion who wears what feels right to her and reflects her personality," said Sanna Lindberg, managing director of & Other Stories, in a statement. "We would like our collections to bring every woman joy, no matter her age or style. With our launch on Tmall, the visual world of & Other Stories reaches new fashion-loving customers and we can’t wait to get to know them."