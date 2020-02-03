& Other Stories plans to launch in Russian market

& Other Stories has announced an upcoming retail launch in Russia, set for fall of 2020. This will be the first time customers in the market will be able to shop the collections of the H&M Group-owned womenswear brand.

The brand will open a brick and mortar store in Moscow as the first part of its new market launch. The location will carry & Other Stories' complete product offering of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, beauty products, jewellery and accessories.

“We’re very excited to make our debut in Russia later this year and introduce Stories in the best possible way. We can’t wait to open and get to know our Russian customers," said the brand's managing director, Karolina Gutke, in a statement.