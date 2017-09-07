Overview: Independent Amsterdam

For the past six weeks FashionUnited has brought together a selection of the best independent stores in the city to discuss the place that self sustaining stores have found amongst the ever changing retail industry.

Starting in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, FashionUnited visited leading independent retailers, to speak to the founders and employers about their inspiration for their stores and plans for the future. As the series comes to an end, FashionUnited lists the independent stores featured in the series in the brief overview below.

1. This Is The Shit, T.I.T.S

This is the Shit, T.I.T.S is an eclectic concept store based in the west of Amsterdam, offering a large selection of modern fashion brands for women of all ages, as well as jewellery, footwear and home accessories. The store has a unique ambience, perfect for showcasing interesting, new brands that cannot be found anywhere else in Amsterdam.

Read more >>

2. X Bank

X Bank is a large hybrid store, continually offering new Dutch fashion brands, design and art as well as hosting events in store. With an extensive collection of over 180 designers, displayed across two floors and 700 square meters, the store, which is located in the former Kas Bank building offers a one of a kind retail format to the city.

Read more >>

3. Tenue De Nimes

Tenue de Nîmes is a specialised denim store based out of two locations in the west of Amsterdam. Both stores offer a range of premium denim brands for both men and women, along with other fashion brands and home accessories. Tenue de Nîmes attracts a wide range of customers thanks to its quirky, industrial interiors as well as their renowned expert advice.

Read more >>

4. Hutspot

Hutspot has grown from a single concept store in Amsterdam to a series of stores spread across the Netherlands. Offering a range of changing independent and commercial brands, the stores stock clothing, furniture, accessories, home decor, daily supplies, gifts, books, stationery, bikes, plants and art.

Read more >>

5. Gekaapt

Gekaapt, or Hijacked in English, is a spacious new concept store based in the west of Amsterdam. Offering a large selection of gifts, clothing, accessories, design, art, jewelry, shoes, plants, furniture, food and body care products, the stores offers a unique retail opportunity for upcoming brands and their owners.

Read more >>

6. Het Faire Oosten

Het Faire Oosten (The Fair East), is an independent store located in the east of Amsterdam, which is dedicated to offering fair, ethically and locally produced products. The store offers a large collection of fashion, books, stationery, furniture, interior accessories and art for every kind of person.

Read more >>

Homepage photo courtesy of Gekaapt